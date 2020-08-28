1/1
Pearl Wanner
Pearl M. Wanner, 72, of Reinholds, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, August 24, 2020, at Lancaster General Hospital - Penn Medicine. She was born in Ephrata to the late Harold B. Wanner and Kathryn (Hahn) Styer of Stevens. She was a member of VFW Ladies Auxiliary, William Penn Poodle Club, Washington Poodle Club, member and board member of the Poodle Club at Lehigh Valley and the Berks County Kennel Club and Who's Who in business registry. She enjoyed going to Indian Pow Wows and traveling out West. Pearl had worked at Cinderella Knitting in her younger years. She became a dog groomer and breeder of AKC show dogs that were in the National and International Poodle Registry. She had multiple International Best-in-Show winners. In addition to her mother, Pearl is survived by son, John F. Wanner, Jr., 2 daughters, Lynn Marie, wife of Luis Gomez, Christie A., wife of Brian Witmer, Sr.; 7 grandchildren; a great-grandchild; and sister, Carla L. Kinser. A visitation will be held on Monday, August 31, 2020, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at the Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home. Graveside service and interment will be private at the Pleasant View Cemetery, with Pastor Sandra Gideon. Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
