|
|
Pedro Ortiz Lopez, 113, of Reading, passed away Saturday, January 11th, at Reading Hospital & Medical Center, West Reading. Pedro was born in Reading, PA on May 30, 1906, a son of Nellie (Hernandez) Lopez, of Reading, PA and the late Unknown Lopez. He was the husband of Evelyn (Maldonado) Lopez, qho survives him. He last worked Friday, January 10th Delivery Man at Five Star International for 11 years In addition to his wife, Evelyn, Pedro is survived by a step daughter, Krystle Y., wife of Anthony Funk, of Florida; and a step son,Ismael, husband of Gloria Galan, of Reading, PA; He is also survived by a sister, Evelyn Lopez, and a brother, Steve, husband of Nilsa Lopez, of Reading. He is also survived by 5 grandchildren Yalexis, Ismael and Natalie Galan and Yadieza and Rodney Garret. Family and friends are invited to gather 12 PM to 2:00 PM on Sunday, January 19th at Feeney Funeral Home in Reading. Religious Service at 1:45 PM with Pastor Marcelino officiating. Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc. 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020