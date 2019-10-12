|
Peggy A. (McConnell) Hiester Peggy A. Hiester, 88, of Leesport, passed away on September 8, 2019, at Berks Heim. She was the wife of the late Earl “Tom” Leroy Hiester. They celebrated 53 years of marriage. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late David and Alma “Mickey” (Bell) McConnell. Peggy was a 1949 graduate of Reading High School. She went on to be employed as an inspector for Arkay Manufacturing, and last worked as a lunch aide at Northwest Elementary School of Reading. Peggy enjoyed visiting with her friends and often went to breakfast with them every Monday morning. She was predeceased by her brother, David McConnell. She is survived by her children, Tommy Lee Hiester, husband of Deborah, of Shillington, and Cheryl A. Youse, widow of Earl L. Youse III. Also surviving are grandchildren: Jeffrey Columbo, Alyssa Helmick, Theresa Youse, Jessica Kochel, Sheldon Hiester and Shane Hiester; 13 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; brother, Dennis McConnell, husband of Cynthia, of Exeter Twp.; and sister-in-law, Willifen “Sugie” McConnell. Funeral services will be held at Bean Funeral Home, N. 16th and Rockland Sts., Hampden Heights, on Friday, October 18, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends and relatives from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Inurnment will follow the service at Forest Hills Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011. Bean Funeral Homes & Cremation Service of Hampden Heights is in charge of arrangements; online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019