Peggy A. Rettke
Peggy A. Rettke Peggy A. Rettke, 91, of Maidencreek Township, passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 in Maidencreek Place where she resided. She was the wife of Clyde J. Rettke, who passed away in 1977. Born in Clarion, Iowa, she was the daughter of the late John W. and Hazel (Michaelson) Witzel. Peggy was a graduate of Calumet High School, Chicago, Illinois. She worked as an admittance clerk for Point Pleasant Hospital, NJ, retiring in 1990. Peggy resided in The Villages, Florida for twenty-five years, prior to moving to Pennsylvania. While in Florida, she was a long-time member and historian of the Way Way Way Off-Broadway Players; and a member and choir member of Lady Lake Methodist Church. Peggy is survived by one daughter: Linda G. (Rettke), wife of Vreeland J. Wood, Jr., Windsor Twp.; one son: Steven K. Rettke, Freehold, NJ; six grandchildren: Krystal Cooke, Shayna Cooke, Clayton Gibson, Cody Gibson, Vreeland J. Wood, III, and Jacob Wood; and ten great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son: Curtis J. Rettke; one brother: Richard Witzel; and one sister: Virginia Mitchell. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., Hamburg is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit, www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc
