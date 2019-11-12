|
Peggy A. Glaser Peggy A. Glaser, 71, of Reading, passed away Monday, November 11th, at Penn State St. Joseph Medical Center. Peggy was born in Reading, on April 24, 1948, a daughter of the late Doris M. (Shuman) and Richard E. Aldinger. Peggy graduated from Reading High School, in 1966. She was a member of Alsace Lutheran Church; and worked as a nurses aide, at Berks Heim, from 1976-1992. Peggy is survived by a sister, Sandra L. Eshbach, nephews Shawn husband of Jennifer Aldinger and Jeffrey Eshbach; she is also survived by two great nephews Tyler and Dylan and a great niece Sydney and an aunt Betty Shuman. She was predeceased by a brother Richard Aldinger and her companion Franklin Rebholtz. A service will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, November 18th at Sanders Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 1501 North 11th Street, Reading. Friends may call Monday from 9:00 - 10:00 AM at the funeral home. Interment at Forest Hills Memorial Park, Mt. Penn. Online condolences may be made at www.sandersfuneral.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019