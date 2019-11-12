Home

Sanders Funeral Home and Cremation Services
1501 North 11th Street
Reading, PA 19604
(610) 372-1624
Peggy A. Glaser Peggy A. Glaser, 71, of Reading, passed away Monday, November 11th, at Penn State St. Joseph Medical Center. Peggy was born in Reading, on April 24, 1948, a daughter of the late Doris M. (Shuman) and Richard E. Aldinger. Peggy graduated from Reading High School, in 1966. She was a member of Alsace Lutheran Church; and worked as a nurses aide, at Berks Heim, from 1976-1992. Peggy is survived by a sister, Sandra L. Eshbach, nephews Shawn husband of Jennifer Aldinger and Jeffrey Eshbach; she is also survived by two great nephews Tyler and Dylan and a great niece Sydney and an aunt Betty Shuman. She was predeceased by a brother Richard Aldinger and her companion Franklin Rebholtz. A service will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, November 18th at Sanders Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 1501 North 11th Street, Reading. Friends may call Monday from 9:00 - 10:00 AM at the funeral home. Interment at Forest Hills Memorial Park, Mt. Penn. Online condolences may be made at www.sandersfuneral.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
