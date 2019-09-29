|
Rev. Peggy Hayes entered the nearer presence of God on September 8th, 2019, after a long illness.
Peggy was born April 8, 1948, to Isabel Stewart and Ralph Heilman and grew up in Fleetwood, Pa.
She graduated from West Chester University with a
degree in music education.
She taught music in the Camden school system for nine years before marrying and joining her husband, Ed Hayes, at his commercial insurance agency. Ed died in 2001, and in 2005, Peggy enrolled in the Lutheran Theological Seminary at Philadelphia. Ordained in 2010, Rev. Peggy Hayes shepherded the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Our
Redeemer in Dumont, N.J., until her retirement in January of this year.
She is survived by her stepdaughter, Helen Hayes; a brother, Stewart Heilman and wife, Nancy; a sister, Kathleen Heilman Kurasz; sister-in-law, Susan Heilman; niece, Anne Heilman Brown and her husband, Pat;
great-nieces, Camille and Avery; nephew, Andrew Kurasz; an uncle, Paul Stewart; and numerous cousins and their families.
A memorial service will be held at Christ Lutheran Church, 32 Pascack Road, Woodcliff Lake, N.J., on Monday, October 7, at 7:00 p.m. Friends and family may gather at 5:30 for a light supper and to share memories of Peggy. A second memorial service will be held at Holy Communion Lutheran Church, 442 South Route 73, Berlin, N.J., on Thursday, October 10, at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be at Swamp Church Cemetery, 401-631 Swamp Church Road, Reinholds, PA, on Friday, October 11, at 10:00 a.m.
Donations in Peggy's memory may be made at lsmnj.org/support-us/ways-to-donate, or to LSMNJ
Foundation.