Peggy Jane (Polston) Reifsnyder, 80, of Sinking Spring, entered eternal life on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Born on February 4, 1940, in Strawberry, Ark., she was the daughter of the late Ozzie and Nola (Kirk) Polston. Peggy worked most of her life as a seamstress, having worked at Shapemaker for 18 years making swimsuits. She also worked in the prep area at Adelphia seafood for eight years and managed a bingo hall for three years.In her spare time, Peggy enjoyed reading, gardening, birdwatching, going to flea markets on Saturday mornings and she especially loved playing bingo. She also loved to sew, sewing many outfits to match her daughter and her dolls. Peggy loved sewing so much that she created affordable clothing for American Girl dolls and sold them at various craft fairs. However, above all else, she absolutely treasured spending time with her loving family. Peggy’s spirit will be carried on by her husband of 59 years, Dennis A. Reifsnyder; two sons, David Reifsnyder and his wife, Andrea, of Greenville, S.C.; Craig Reifsnyder and his wife, Kelly, of Sinking Spring; daughter, Karen Reifsnyder-Short, of Sinking Spring; brother, Elmer Polston and his wife Glenda, of Omaha, Ark.; six grandchildren: Jeffrey Ruffner, Sara Johnston, Sean Reifsnyder, Kali Martin, Jill Reifsnyder and Holly Reifsnyder. Peggy also leaves behind four great-grandchildren to cherish her memory. In addition to her parents, brothers: Charles, Lowell and Chuck; and two sisters, Silvia and Loretta greeted her in heaven. A viewing for Peggy will be held Tuesday, March 10, 2020, from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., at Aumans Inc., 390 W Neversink Rd., Reiffton. Prayer service will commence at 2:30 p.m. Graveside committal will follow at Forest Hills Memorial Park, 390 W Neversink Rd., Reiffton. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Peggy’s memory may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington D.C. 20090, https://alz.org/ Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.aumansinc.com for the Reifsnyder family.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020