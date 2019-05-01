Pela A. Naffin, 83, of Exeter Township, passed away

Sunday, April 28, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. in Reading Hospital. She was the wife of David C. Naffin.

Born in Moscow, Russia, Mrs. Naffin was the daughter of the late Aron and Fima (Cheskis) Minsky.

She attended the Apostolic Christian Church in Malvern and was a civil engineer at Gilbert/Commonwealth, Reading.

Mrs. Naffin loved to travel with her husband, enjoyed cooking, gardening, growing orchids, watching butterflies, picking mushrooms in Russia, playing the piano and singing.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughters, Raquella Kagan, of New York, and Marina Shuman, wife of Alan Shuman, of Reading; and her grandchildren: Arthur Kagan, Kayla Grace Shuman and Alexander Shuman. Mrs. Naffin is also survived by her sister, Berta Bekkerman, wife of Igor Bekkerman, of New York; and was preceded in death by her sister, Sheina Rosa Natapov.

Funeral Service will be held in Bean Funeral Home, 6 Fairlane Road, Exeter Township, Saturday, May 4, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Pastor Benjamin Wiegand will officiate.

Interment will follow in Gethsemane Cemetery.

The family will receive relatives and friends in Bean

Funeral Home, Friday, May 3, 2019, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. and Saturday from 9:00-10:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202, in memory of Mrs. Pela A. Naffin. Online condolences may be made at

www.beanfuneralhomes.com.



