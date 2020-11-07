Penny E. (Isamoyer) Keller, 63, of Rockland Township, died Thursday, November 5, 2020, in Penn State Health, Saint Joseph Medical Center, Bern Township. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Harold and Joyce (Warmkessel) Isamoyer. Penny was a member of New Jerusalem Lutheran Church, Rockland Township, where she served as a member of Church Council, choir member and Sunday School Teacher. Penny was a graduate of Kutztown Area High School, Class of 1975. Penny received an Associate’s degree in Medical Billing from Pace Institute, Reading. Penny was employed as a Documentation Specialist at the former Kutztown Publishing Company, Inc., Kutztown, for 31 years; then for Teleflex Medical, Reading, 10 years, until her retirement. Penny enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and collecting angels. Penny is survived by two sons: Nathan F. Keller, Rockland Township; and Brian S. Keller, Rockland Township. There are two granddaughters: Abigail L. and Annabelle C. Keller. Other survivors include two sisters: Roxanne M. (Isamoyer), wife of William Brobst, Mertztown; Vicki L. (Isamoyer), wife of Ronald Sallada, Mahanoy City, Schuylkill County; and two brothers: Dennis M., husband of Brenda (Reppert) Isamoyer, Trexlertown; and Terry R., husband of Brenda S. (Geist) Isamoyer, Lyon Station. Services for Penny will be private at the convenience of the family. The family requests contributions be made to the Penny E. Keller Memorial Fund, c/o Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., P.O. Box 292, Kutztown, PA 19530-0292. Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., Kutztown, is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.ludwickfh.com
.