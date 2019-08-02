Perma H. Heiter German, 97, of

Millersville and formerly of Fleetwood, went home to glory with Jesus on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, with her daughter and family by her side.

She was predeceased by her first husband, Ethan L. Heiter, and her second husband, Charles D. German.

Born in Perry Twp., she was the daughter of the late

Harvey and Cecilia (Hottenstein) Heinly.

Perma worked at Gilardon Embroidery in Virginville and retired from Boscov's North, where she worked for 25 years in the men's department.

Perma was a member and former deacon of St. Peter's United Church of Christ, Molltown, where she also

volunteered at the church dinners. She also attended First United Methodist Church of Millersville.

Perma was a member of the Fleetwood Lioness, and a volunteer with the Kutztown and Millersville Meals on Wheels. She enjoyed crocheting, sewing, making doilies, gardening and canning. Perma loved her family very much and especially enjoyed holding all the family's babies.

Perma is survived by a daughter, Donna Heiter Smith, wife of Clyde Smith, Millersville, and with whom she

resided; daughter-in-law, Carole Heiter, Lenhartsville;

son-in-law: Warren Schlottman, Florida; 11 grandchildren: Kimberly Lance, Nadine King, Michael Heiter, Dawn Mengel, Melanie Ross, Ethan, Phillip, Isaiah, Abigail,

Ezekiel, and Keziah Smith; 24 great-grandchildren; 28 great-great-grandchildren; and sister, Evelyn Gehret,

Blandon.

Perma was predeceased by a son, Russell L. Heiter; a daughter, Catherine E. (Heiter) Schlottman; brother,

Warren Heinly; two sisters, Marie Keller and Lillian Arndt; and one great-grandchild.

She is also survived by two stepdaughters, Stacey

(German), wife of Marc Potteiger, Georgia, and Mary

(German), wife of Mark Dillon, Ohio; four

stepgrandchildren; one stepgreat-grandson.

Services will be held on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at 12:30 p.m., from Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., 223 Peach Street, Leesport. Burial will follow in St. Peter's Cemetery, Molltown. A viewing will be held in the funeral home

Monday, 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Susquehanna Valley Team River Runner, 230 W. Stiegel Street,

Manheim, PA 17545, or Vision Corps, 244 N. Queen Street, Lancaster, PA 17603. For online condolences, please visit, www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.



