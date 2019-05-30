Perry R. Good Sr., 69, of Alsace Twp., passed away on May 26th in the Reading Hospital.

He was the husband of Gail D. (Lacombe) Good for 48 years.

Born in Reading, he was the son of the late William F. and Fern (Acker) Good.

He was a Boyertown High School graduate. Perry worked for Boyertown Foundry as a tester for 44 years until he

retired.

He was the captain of the Idler Car Club.

Surviving in addition to his wife are two sons, Perry R., husband of Shannon Good, Oley, Pa., Michael P. Good, Reading, Pa.; sister, Erina Groff, Va.; five grandchildren; three step-grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be private. MARK J. HUMMEL

Funeral Home, Lower Alsace Twp., Reading has charge.



