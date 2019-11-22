Home

Allentown Cremations Services
3438 Route 309
Orefield, PA 18069
610-841-3700
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Mural Ballroom, Hotel Bethlehem
437 Main St
Bethlehem, PA
View Map
Pete Rubio, 62, of Whitehall, passed away suddenly, on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest. He was the loving spouse of Linda Schappell. Born in Laredo, Texas, he was the son of the late Rodolfo Rubio and the late Olga Lugo. In addition to his wife, Pete is survived by one nephew, three nieces, two stepchildren, three grandchildren, three sisters and one brother. A celebration of Pete’s life will be held on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, from 12:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m., at Mural Ballroom, Hotel Bethlehem, 437 Main St., Bethlehem PA 18018. In lieu of flowers, contributions for scholarship in Pete’s memory may be made; C/O Berks County Bar Assoc. Court Interpreters Program, 544 Court St. PO Box 1058, Reading PA 19603. Online condolences may be made online at www.allentowncremationservices.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019
