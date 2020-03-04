|
Peter A. Kolesnik, 68, of Muhlenberg Township, passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 3:47pm in Penn State Health-St. Joseph Hospital. Born in Halifax, England, Mr. Kolesnik was the son of the late Mikolay and Katharina (Kaufmann) Kolesnik. He was a 1969 graduate of Reading High School and served the United States Army during Vietnam. He is survived by his daughter Debby N. Kolesnik of Muhlenberg Township, grandchildren Hunter I. Wertz and Austin C. Kolesnik and was preceded in death by his sons Sasha P. and Kristofer Kolesnik. Mr. Kolesnik is also survived by his sister Sylvia Kolesnik of Muhlenberg Township and his fiancé Mary Pflugfelder of Reading. Memorial Service will be held Sunday, March 8, 2020 at 2:00 pm at 145 Spring Valley Road, Apartment 1A, Reading, PA 19605. Bean Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, 1605 Rockland Street, Hampden Heights is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020