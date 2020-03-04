Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
1605 Rockland St
Reading, PA 19604
(610) 376-0985
Memorial service
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
2:00 PM
145 Spring Valley Road, Apartment 1A
Reading, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Kolesnik
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter A. Kolesnik


1952 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peter A. Kolesnik Obituary
Peter A. Kolesnik, 68, of Muhlenberg Township, passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 3:47pm in Penn State Health-St. Joseph Hospital. Born in Halifax, England, Mr. Kolesnik was the son of the late Mikolay and Katharina (Kaufmann) Kolesnik. He was a 1969 graduate of Reading High School and served the United States Army during Vietnam. He is survived by his daughter Debby N. Kolesnik of Muhlenberg Township, grandchildren Hunter I. Wertz and Austin C. Kolesnik and was preceded in death by his sons Sasha P. and Kristofer Kolesnik. Mr. Kolesnik is also survived by his sister Sylvia Kolesnik of Muhlenberg Township and his fiancé Mary Pflugfelder of Reading. Memorial Service will be held Sunday, March 8, 2020 at 2:00 pm at 145 Spring Valley Road, Apartment 1A, Reading, PA 19605. Bean Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, 1605 Rockland Street, Hampden Heights is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -