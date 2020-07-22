Peter Andrew Terefenko, Jr. Peter Andrew Terefenko, Jr., 60, of Exeter Township, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020, of natural causes at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, Philadelphia surrounded by family. Born March 22, 1960, he was the son of the late Peter A. Terefenko Sr. and Marie F. Delle Palme Terefenko. Peter is survived by his children: Peter Terefenko (Jaime), Andrew Terefenko (Gina); sisters: Lisa Terefenko (James Kennedy), Lori Calabrese (Louis); grandchildren: Paisley, Lincoln, Milania, Rocco; nephew: David Nolt Jr., nieces: Christina Calabrese, Alyssa Calabrese and aunt Geraldine Hydock. A memorial gathering will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at St. Catharine of Siena Roman Catholic Church, 4975 Boyertown Pike, Reading PA. 19606. Mass of Christian Burial will commence at 12 p.m., with monsignor Domin officiating. Interment will follow in Gethsemane Cemetery. In accordance with CDC guidelines, attendees are encouraged to practice social distancing and face masks are required in the Church. Full obituary, scheduled services and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.TheoCAuman.com
for the Terefenko family.