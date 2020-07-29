Peter Capozello, 95, formerly of West Reading, passed away on July 27, 2020, of complications from surgery, at Reading Hospital. His wife, Helen M. (Schnable) Capozello, passed away on August 13, 2011. Born in West Reading, he was a son of the late Pietro and Donato "Margaret" (Marsicano) Capozello. He was a veteran of the US Army during WWII serving in the Philippines and New Guinea earning three bronze stars. Pete was a co-owner of P. C. Fruit & Produce, a local family business that thrived for many years on 8th Street in Reading. Later he worked for Weatherau and G.H. Delp, overseeing logistics of fruit distribution. In his retirement years he worked at Kuhn Funeral Homes in West Reading and Temple for over 30 years, where he was able to reconnect with many of his long-time friends and associates. Pete had many gifts with joke telling being one that was most memorable and appreciated. Pete would many times tell a joke and laugh before he got to the punch line; he always had a smile on his face and liked to have fun. He was a ponies man and enjoyed gambling as a great source of entertainment; it was also another way to socialize. Pete enjoyed golf for many years and was an avid card player. In his younger years he was a skilled pool player. He was also a very hard worker. Most importantly, Pete was a great friend to many over the span of his 95 years, and he was equally a consummate family man. He will be greatly missed. He is survived by two daughters, Debra (Michael) Rowe, Pennsville, NJ and Sandra (Tim) Tait, Mohnton, with whom he resided. There are seven grandchildren: Jennifer, Julie, Betsy, Peter, Destiny, Ryan, and Erin; and 13 great-grandchildren. His sister-in-law, Marilyn Capozello, Wyomissing and cousins: Danny (Pat) DeCarlo, Lawrence Capozello and favorite Taffy Judd also survive him. Pete was predeceased by one daughter, Donna Capozello and siblings: Fred and Daniel Capozello, and Mary "Tootsie" Tazik; and brother-in-law, Paul Tazik. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, August 7, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church with burial to follow at Gethsemane Cemetery. A viewing with friends and family will be held Friday from 9 to 10:20 a.m. at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading. Words of remembrance will be shared at 10:20 a.m. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com
