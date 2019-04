Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peter Carefoot.

Peter Carefoot, 73, of Ephrata, passed away March 30, 2019, at Hamilton Arms Center.

Born March 31, 1945, in Coventry, England, he was son of the late William and Doreen (Long) Carefoot. Peter

enjoyed feeding wildlife and watching professional soccer. He was an avid Manchester United Football Club fan.

Surviving are a daughter, Tracey (Carefoot) McDonald; a son, Christopher (Jennifer) Carefoot; 6 grandchildren: Trevor (Alexas) White, Brittany (Ben) Crockett, Kelsey White, Devon (Kristin) Carefoot, Zachary Carefoot and Sawyer Carefoot; and 5 great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his former wife and life partner, Pamela (Austwick) Carefoot; and best friend, Robert

Jackson, who was more like a brother.

All services will be private at a later date.

Memorial contributions can be made to Raven Ridge Wildlife Center, 1828 Water St., Washington Boro, PA 17582.

Arrangements by Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, Inc.