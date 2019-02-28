Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peter Condos.

Peter E. Condos, 84 of Maidencreek

Township, passed away in Penn State Health-St. Joseph's on Wednesday, February 27, 2019.

He was the husband of the late Judy G. (Bausher) Condos and Gloria F.

(Breidegam) Condos.

Born in Reading, he was the son of the late Emmanuel Condos and Stella (Carras) Condos.

A veteran of the U. S. Marines Corps, he served from 1953-1957. He loved Marine life, but chose to separate for his family. In 1988, he became a member of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, Reading where he served faithfully until moving to Delaware.

Peter was a steel worker with the Carpenter Technology Corp., Reading, retiring after many years.

He loved fishing, hunting and camping.

Peter is survived by his children: Debra (Condos), wife of Larry Etchberger, Venus (Condos), wife of James Bratsveen, Peter Condos, Maryann Clark and wife Donna; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren; and nephews, Tony and Donnie Dissinger, who were like his children.

Also surviving is a brother, Nicholas Condos.

A viewing will be on Saturday, March 2nd from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 9:00 a.m. at the Mae A. Stump Funeral Home Inc., 117 West Main Street, Fleetwood.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in memory of Peter to the National Museum of the Marine Corps, Maine Corps Heritage Foundation, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle, VA 22172 or www.marineheritage.org.

