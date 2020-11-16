Peter Dennison Noyes Peter Dennison Noyes, 86, of Mertztown, passed away November 14, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Carol (Ross) Noyes. Born in Duxbury, MA, he was a son of the late Edwin and Priscilla (White) Noyes. Peter was a graduate of the Duxbury High School. He was a sergeant in the Marine Corps, serving during Peacetime aboard the aircraft carrier, Coral Sea CBA-43 and the Jet Fighter Squadron, VMF-122. Completing his military obligations, and aided by the GI Bill, Peter graduated from Northeastern University. He was a salesman for the International Paper Co in Allentown, which was formerly the Carter, Rice & Company of Boston. He spent a lifetime involved with forest products and at his death he was a certified tree farmer. After qualifying for his pilot’s license, for a time he was a Mission Pilot with the Civil Air Patrol. He held lifetime memberships in the American Legion and the Masonic Lodge. He was also involved in old cars as a hobby and has written and published many articles and was a strong supporter for the educational program at the American on Wheels Transportation Museum in Allentown. Peter, and his wife, Carol, exchanged visits with car hobby folk, both here in the States, and in the UK and Holland. In his lifetime, he donated many gallons of whole blood to the Miller-Keystone and the Red Cross Blood Banks. He was a member of a National Cancer Study for prostate cancer for many years. He was an accomplished wood worker, receiving a number of awards for his projects which included the design and building of his own home, barn, and some outbuildings including an art studio for his wife, Carol, an accomplished water color artist. Surviving with his wife; is a sister, Ann Noyes, of Duxbury. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Miller-Keystone Blood Center, 1465 Valley Center Parkway, Bethlehem., PA 18017 To offer on-line condolences, please visit his “Book of Memories” at falkfuneralhomes.com
