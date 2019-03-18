Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peter Fuchs.

It is with the greatest sadness that the family of Peter H. Fuchs announces his passing on March 13, 2019, at the age of 72. After an enjoyable day of skiing with family and friends and dinner with his wife, he suffered an aneurysm , passing the next morning.

Peter will be fondly remembered by his wife of 50 years, Myrna S.H. Fuchs; his daughter, Erica R.H. Fuchs and her husband, David G. Andersen; and his two grandchildren, Aria Andersen-Fuchs and Sebastian Andersen-Fuchs.

He was a loving and supportive husband, father and poppy--sharing his love of classical, jazz and rock 'n' roll music; underscoring the importance of family dinners,

including cheese and cocktail hour; and of family vacations, building sandcastles and block structures with his children and teaching them to ski; and traveling with his wife to care for his grandchildren while his daughter worked, whether walking around the garden singing to Sebastian or

swimming in the hot tub with Aria and her friends.

Peter was born in Nuremberg, Germany, immigrating with his parents in 1949, and growing up in New York City. He moved to Reading, Pa., after graduating from

Polytechnic Institute of Brooklyn in 1968 to become an

industrial engineer at Carpenter Technology, where he worked for 30 years. After retiring, he consulted and later became a math tutor at Reading High School. He often talked about the challenges and rewards of helping

students improve their math skills.

Peter was the epitome of health--still skiing, windsurfing, swimming and playing tennis at the age of 72. On Sunday mornings you could usually see his wife and him jogging at Grings Mill before heading home to make Sunday

breakfast.

Peter was predeceased by mother, Ursula Fuchs; his

father, Rudolf Fuchs; and his son, Geoffrey Sebastian

Hollander Fuchs.

The family will celebrate his life privately. If desired, please send donations in Peter Fuchs' name to the Reading Musical Foundation, Geoffrey S.H. Fuchs Music Study

Program Scholarship, which supports private lessons for Reading High School students: https://readingmusicalfoundation.org/index.php/home/

donate/.



