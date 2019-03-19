Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peter Homrich.

H. Peter Homrich, 74, of Brecknock

Township, passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was the son of Serafino Guzetti Sheetz and stepson of Harry Sheetz.

Pete was the loving husband of Mary Ann

Homrich for 44 years. He was born in Reading, Pa., and attended Reading High School. He graduated from Kutztown University in 1972 where he enjoyed years of wrestling and

playing football for the Golden Bears.

He was most proud of his service in the Marine Corp as a staff sergeant ground support electrician. In 1968 he served in Vietnam where he fixed equipment that started aircraft.

He is survived by his daughter, Marlene, wife of Randy Knoop, and their children, Tyler and Kylie; and his son, Paul Homrich, husband of Alana, and their children, Liam and Landon.

Pete was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He was happiest when surrounded by his family enjoying the simple pleasures of life: watching his children and

grandchildren play sports, enjoying a pizza or special family meal together, playing cards on the porch and going to the beach.

Pete was a man of many talents and varied careers, all of which were enhanced by his strong work ethic. He was an elementary school teacher in the Reading School District, a wrestling coach for Albright College, a maintenance foreman at VF Corporation, a landlord, and in his retirement, a shuttle bus driver for Reading Hospital.

He was mechanically inclined and enjoyed the challenges of home improvement, construction projects, electrical

repair, installing windows, doors and aluminum siding, and fixing almost anything. Pete was also devoted to caring for his several acres of property. He could be seen happily

cutting grass on his John Deere tractor, grooming the

landscape with mulch or plowing snow in the winter for neighborhood friends.

Throughout his life Pete, upheld the standards of

devotion to family, hard work and commitment.

Memorial Service will be held in Bean Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, 129 E. Lancaster Ave., Shillington,

Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. The family will

receive relatives and friends in Bean Funeral Homes &

Cremation Services, Saturday, 9:30-11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Marine Corps Relief Society, attention Development, 875 N.

Randolph St., Suite 225, Arlington, VA 22203, or , P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023, in memory of Mr. H. Peter Homrich. Online

condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.

