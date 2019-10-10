|
|
Peter L. Fabriziani On Wednesday, September 18, 2019, Peter L. Fabriziani Jr., formerly of Reading, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, in his Rehoboth Beach, Del., home, due to complications from Frontotemporal Lobe Dementia. Born in Reading and a 1976 graduate of Central Catholic High School, Peter enjoyed all sports, was an avid walker, enjoyed working with his hands and anything involving music. He cherished his days managing several bands in Reading and surrounding areas. Before moving to Delaware, Peter spent many years passionately assisting with the Tulpehocken Jr./Sr. High School and Legion baseball teams. He became a successful certified property manager for a large health network in Delaware: Bayhealth. Peter truly loved his position, and worked incredibly hard, but he always made it a priority to spend time with his family. He was a proud, light-hearted man with a great sense of humor. Those fortunate enough to meet him were always left with something: a bit of Peter’s wisdom, a life lesson, or simply a smile he put on their face. Peter was a son of the late Maureen (Cammarano) and Peter L. Fabriziani Sr. He was the loving husband of Linda (Lepera) Fabriziani, and would have celebrated 40 years of marriage to Linda this coming spring. In addition to his wife, Peter is survived by their son, Andrew, of Rehoboth, Del.; and daughter, Ashley, of Milton, Del. Also surviving is a brother Anthony, husband of Sherry, of Havre de Grace, Md.; sister, Joanna, wife of Thomas Hafer, of Lewes, Del.; sister, Tara, wife of Dale Thomas, of Shillington, Pa.; and a number of aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family who will all miss him dearly. A celebration of Peter’s life will be held Sunday, October 20, 2019, from 2:00-4:00 p.m. at the Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., 739 Penn Avenue, West Reading. Visitors are encouraged to dress casually. In lieu of flowers, donations in Peter’s memory may be made to the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration at: www.theaftd.org. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019