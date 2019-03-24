Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peter Lapi.

Peter Lapi, 98, passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at 9:00 p.m. in Berks Heim.

He was the husband of the late Mary C. (Conley) Lapi, who passed away October 6, 2000.

Born in Reading, Mr. Lapi was the son of the late Joseph and Josephine (Chinnici) Lapi. He was a member of Holy Guardian Angels Roman Catholic Church and served in the United States Army during World War II. Mr. Lapi worked on the mail trains as a postal worker for the United States Postal Service.

He is survived by his nieces, Josephine Lapi, of Reading, and Phyllis Haggerty, of Wyomissing; two great-nieces, Ann Firoavanti and Michele Coleman; and great-nephew, Kevin Haggerty; and several other nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Francis J. Lapi; and his niece, Georganna Lapi Coleman.

Funeral services will be held privately by the family.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the

in memory of Mr. Peter Lapi. Bean Funeral Home, North 16th and Rockland Streets, Hampden Heights, is in charge of arrangements, and online

condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.

