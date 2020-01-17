|
Peter M. Pelka, 73, of Alsace Twp., passed away suddenly on Wednesday January 15, 2020, outside his residence. Born in Reading, he is a son of Anna (Skiba) Pelka and the late Julian S. Pelka. Peter is survived by his former wife, Judy (Pizzo) Pelka; his sons: Chris P. Pelka; Matt P. Pelka and his companion, Tralaina Blankenship; and Mike P. Pelka. Peter is also survived by his brother, George Pelka, and his companion Barbara Ault. In addition, Peter is also survived by his longtime companion, Valerie Bernheiser. Peter is a 1964 graduate of Reading High School and served his country in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War as an electronics technician. He was a parishioner of St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church, Exeter Twp. Peter was the most caring of men, devoted to helping others. From carpentry to cooking, he was a hands-on man that took pleasure in creating. He loved the outdoors, especially when he could fish, hunt and play golf with his sons. In his youth he was an avid bowler and was even a pinsetter at the age of 15. Peter was employed by the Reading Eagle Company as a driver for over 40 years until his retirement. He will be dearly missed by those who knew him. Relatives and friends may extend their sympathy and respects to the family on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., at St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church, 4975 Boyertown Pike, Reading, PA 19606. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Gethsemane Cemetery, Laureldale Pa. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Peter’s honor may be made to , The Salvation Army, Food for the Poor and . The Kopicki-Bradley Funeral Home Inc., Reading, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020