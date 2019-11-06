Home

Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Laureldale Athletic Club
1601 Nolan Street .
Peter James Scherer 65, previously of Laureldale,Pa. Resided and worked in Tucson, Arizona.He passed away October 24th. 2019. Born in Reading, Pa. he was the son of the late John and Lorraine (Purcell) Scherer. Peter is survived by his siblings Alicia Bradley, Mary (Tina) Scrimshaw, Debra Heberling, Jennifer Gerhart, Lorraine Barringer, Robert Scherer, Jackie Scherer and numerous nieces and nephews.Peter was predeceased by his brother John and sisters Ann Marie (Nancy)and Patricia DeJoseph.The family invites friends to join us in a celebration of life for Peter at the Laureldale Athletic Club at 1601 Nolan Street . Sunday, November 10, 2019 from 12pm 4pm.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 6 to Nov. 9, 2019
