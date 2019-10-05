|
Peter L. Svotelis Peter L. Svotelis, 40, of Elkins Park, passed away September 26, 2019, at the Einstein Medical Center in Philadelphia. Born in Reading, he was the son of Rymantas A. and Irene (Radauskas) Svotelis, and the grandson of Domicele Radauskas. Peter was a graduate of Lancaster Country Day School and Ohio Wesleyan University. After college, he lived and worked in the Cleveland and Philadelphia areas. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., 739 Penn Ave., West Reading, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019