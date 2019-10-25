|
Peter J. Symons Sr., born and raised in St. Clair to Clarence and Eleanor Symons (Quirin), on November 12, 1935, left this world on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 the way he lived it - On his own terms and surrounded by those he loved. His family includes sons: Peter J. Jr., St. Clair; Brian, Diener’s Hill; John and wife, Mary Kay, Lavelle; Christopher and wife, Heather, Lavelle; daughters: Debra Vence and husband, Tony, Palmer Twp.; Cynthia Tilinski and husband, Jack, St. Clair; Nancy Wickard and husband, Kirk, Boiling Springs; Lori A. Feldish-Ludinsky, Barnesville; sister, Bernice Stefansky; and nephews, Tommy and wife Sandy, Weatherly; and Terry and wife, Kim, Lake Wynona; grandchildren: Cory Symons and fiancée, Michelle; Emily Symons; Andrea and husband, Bill Conniff; Megan and Ryan Parker; Jill and Matthew Symons; Amanda Wickard; Brenda and husband, Justin DeSouto; Michael Vence; and Kayla Cumba; great-grandchildren: Lilly, Colton, Case, Jace, Cora Rose, Shelby, Brody, Austin, Kylie, Gabriella and Hailey; and most near and dear to his heart, his beloved wife of 48 years, Margaret E. Symons (Ward), Hosensock, Barnesville. After serving proudly in the United States Marine Corps, Peter started his life long career as a railroader as a machinist apprentice for the Reading Railroad in the shops in St. Clair and moved on to become a foreman at the shops in Reading. Trains weren’t just a career; they were his passion, and he was proud to be a “railroader.” Upon retirement, Peter and Margaret spent the next 25 years traveling cross country multiple times in their RV and seeing the sites of this country he loved. They, along with other cherished friends, were part of the Wunnerfitzers Camping Gang and spent many a night sitting around the campfire talking and eating. Peter was a member of the St. John’s Masonic Lodge No. 435, Tall Cedars of Lebanon - Neversink Forest #32, and the Frackville Legion Post #398, and a member of St. Peter’s United Church of Christ, Locust Valley. Viewing will be on Monday, October 28, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., at St. Peter’s U.C.C. Church, 130 Church St., Barnesville, with service to follow with the Reverend Robert Peiffer officiating. Memorial donations may be made to St. Peter’s Church, c/o Parsonage, 21 Elm Street, Barnesville, PA 18214. Jane Clifford Ritz Funeral Home, Franklin R. Fetter, Funeral Director, Mahanoy City has charge of the arrangements. RIP Marine - Semper Fi
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019