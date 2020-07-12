Peter Szpak, 74, of Northmont, Reading, passed away Friday July 10, 2020 in the Reading Hospital. He was the husband of Kathleen J. (Imhoff) Karetas Szpak. Born in Pirmasens, Germany, Mr. Szpak was the son of the late Yakym and Pauline Szpak. He was employed as a Postal Supervisor by Ft. Indiantown Gap, Lebanon, prior to retiring in 2005. Mr. Szpak was a 1964 graduate of Lebanon High School and was a member of American Legion Gregg Post # 12 and of the Disabled American Veterans
Chapter # 10. He was an Army veteran of the Vietnam War and later served in the Army National Guard. In addition to his wife he is survived by his children; Tammy S. Sherk – wife of Donald Sherk, of Lebanon; and Yvonne E. Heisey, of West Virginia; his step daughter; Stephanie J. Cristoaica – wife of Eugene L. Cristoaica, of Lancaster, and his grandchildren; Brian Sholley, and Summer and Stephen Shytle. Also his step grandchildren; Christopher and Alexa Cristoaica. The family will receive relatives and friends in Bean Funeral Home, 3825 Penn Ave., Sinking Spring, on Thursday July 16, 2020 from 1:00pm until 2:00pm. Graveside funeral services with Military Honors rendered by the United States Army Honor Guard will follow at 2:30pm in Pleasant View Cemetery, Rev. Merrill R. Marisseau will officiate. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the DAV
Chapter # 10 PO Box 13103, Reading, PA 19612. Bean Funeral Home, 3825 Penn Ave., Sinking Spring, is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com