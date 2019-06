Petra Cotto, 88, of Reading, passed June 2nd in

Manorcare, West Reading.

Born in Puerto Rico, she was the daughter of Teleforo and Flora Cotto.

She is survived by a son, Luis Cotto, husband of Juanita Roldan; 2 grandchildren, 1 brother and 1 sister.

A viewing will be held Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. in Henninger Funeral Home Inc., 229 N. 5th. St., Reading.

Interment will be Friday in Maple Grove Cemetery, New York.