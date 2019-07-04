Petrina B. Yonchuk, 80, of Pennsburg, died July 2, 2019 at Pennsburg Manor.

Born November 28, 1938 in West Reading, she was a daughter of the late Anthony and Antoinette (Natoli) Bruno.

Petrina was a 1957 graduate of Reading High School. She was employed in various occupations over the years from banking, to retail, to being an administrative assistant. Petrina's pride and joy was her grandson who she cared for full time in his early life. She also loved the beach, doing jigsaw and crossword puzzles and enjoyed playing bingo. Petrina was a volunteer with Meals on Wheels and for seniors.

Surviving are her two children, Jennifer Petrina Yonchuk, of San Diego, Calif., and John G. III., husband of Melissa J. (Caruth) Yonchuk ,of Royersford. Also surviving is her grandson, Brayden Mitchell Yonchuk; her brother, Santo, husband of Angela Bruno, of New Haven, Conn.; and her former husband John G. Yonchuk Jr., of King of Prussia.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at Chapel of St. George at Gethsemane Cemetery, 3139 Kutztown Road, Reading. A viewing will be held from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc., 3300 Kutztown Road, Laureldale. Entombment will follow in the Chapel of St. George.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: , 237 Court Street, Reading, PA 19601, https://www.alz.org/. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.



