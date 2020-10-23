1/2
Philip Michael Ruth
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Philip's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Philip Michael Ruth Philip Michael Ruth, 74, of Holland, formerly of Jacksonwald, passed away October 2, 2020, in Philadelphia. Born on August 3, 1946, in Reading, he was a son of the late Walter and Helen (Ketner) Ruth. Philip was a Penn State Main graduate, Class of 1968. He then started his career with the US Navy, where he was trained to be a pilot. At retirement, he held the rank of Captain. Philip was a Commercial Pilot and started his career first with the prestigious Pan-Am and was with them through the glamorous years of jet setting. Later he was employed with Delta Airlines until retirement. Philip liked to collect classic cars and enjoyed sports, specifically Penn State. Survivors include his cousins and longtime friend, David Fountain and his wife, Maria of Festerville, PA. Philip will be inurned with his family at Charles Evan Cemetery, Reading. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, West Reading is honored to assisted the family. Fond memories, tributes and condolences may be shared at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kuhn Funeral Home - West Reading
739 Penn Avenue
West Reading, PA 19611
610-374-5440
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kuhn Funeral Home - West Reading

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved