Philip Michael Ruth Philip Michael Ruth, 74, of Holland, formerly of Jacksonwald, passed away October 2, 2020, in Philadelphia. Born on August 3, 1946, in Reading, he was a son of the late Walter and Helen (Ketner) Ruth. Philip was a Penn State Main graduate, Class of 1968. He then started his career with the US Navy, where he was trained to be a pilot. At retirement, he held the rank of Captain. Philip was a Commercial Pilot and started his career first with the prestigious Pan-Am and was with them through the glamorous years of jet setting. Later he was employed with Delta Airlines until retirement. Philip liked to collect classic cars and enjoyed sports, specifically Penn State. Survivors include his cousins and longtime friend, David Fountain and his wife, Maria of Festerville, PA. Philip will be inurned with his family at Charles Evan Cemetery, Reading. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, West Reading is honored to assisted the family. Fond memories, tributes and condolences may be shared at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.



