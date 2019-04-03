Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Philip Morici Sr..

Philip William Morici Sr., 91, of Birdsboro, Pa., passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019, at the Reading Hospital Rehabilitation at Wyomissing.

Born in New York, N.Y., he was the son of the late Frank Morici and the late Josephine (Spadafora) Morici. Philip was the husband of Mary D. (Marks) Morici.

He was employed by Baldwin Hardware Manufacturing, Reading, Pa., as a maintenance foreman before retiring in 1982. He was a lifetime member of VFW Post 411 in

Birdsboro. Philip was a Navy veteran of World War II. He was a member of Immaculate Conception RC Church.

Surviving, along with his wife, are 1 son, Philip; 1 daughter, Victoria; and 4 sisters: Margie, Tessie, Ann and Concetta.

A visitation will be held at Immaculate Conception R. C. Church, 905 Chestnut St., Douglassville (Union Twp.), Pa., on Saturday, April 6, 2019, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11:00 a.m.

Interment will be in Immaculate Conception R. C. Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Immaculate Conception RC Church at the above address.

Dengler Funeral Home Inc., Birdsboro, Pa., is in charge of the arrangements.



