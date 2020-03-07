Home

Philip O. Schaffer, 73, of Wernersville, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020 at home. He was the husband of Mary Ellen (Rubendall) Schaffer, with whom he shared 37 years of marriage on Sept. 25. Philip, a son of the late Charles O. and Daisy L. (Stanley) Schaffer, was born in Reading. In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children, Lori Ann, wife of Thomas Schwalm, Sinking Spring, Kimberly M., wife of Patrick Howard, Wernersville, and Scott O. Schaffer, husband of Desiree, Richland; a brother, Michael I. Schaffer, husband of Josette, Greely, CO; and five grandchildren, Bryce T., Samantha Lynn, and Reid H. Schwalm, and Wyatt O. and Rosalyn M. Schaffer. He was a Navy Veteran. Philip was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Wernersville. He enjoyed watching the Phillies and Antique Cars. He also enjoyed WWII History. Services are private. Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave., Wernersville, is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020
