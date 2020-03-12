|
|
Phillip J. Farrier, 60, of Reading passed away Tuesday, March 10th in his residence. Born in Reading he was the son of the late Paul and Janice (Becker) Farrier. He was a 1977 graduate of Muhlenberg High School. He then served his country in the U. S. Marine Corp. He was formerly employed as a maintenance mechanic for Crossroads Beverage, Sweet Street Deserts, and Campbell’s Mushroom. Phillip was of the catholic faith. He was a great storyteller and was known for telling tall tales. Surviving are three children, Steven M. Farrier and wife Sarah Farrier of West Lawn, Chanelle N. Quinones and husband Jose Quinones of Kenhorst, and Cheyanne E. Farrier of Reading. There are five grandchildren, Arianna Cintron, Aaren Jackson, Caidyn DeLeon, Cataleiya Farrier, and Camari McFarland. Also, siblings, Barbara, John, William, and David Farrier. He is predeceased by a brother Brian Farrier. A Graveside Memorial Service will be held at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Indiantown Gap Road, Annville, PA 17003 on Thursday, March 19th at 11:30 am where military honors will be performed. Please meet at the cemetery office to form a procession to the burial. The Milkins Trymbiski Funeral Home in Temple is entrusted with the funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.milkinstrymbiskifuneralhome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2020