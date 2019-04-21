Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phillip Symanski.

Phillip Purdy Symanski, 91, of Shillington, passed away April 19, 2019, in his residence.

He was the loving husband for 67 years to Dorothy T. (Wesolowski) Symanski. Born in South Amboy, Middlesex County, N.J., he was a son of the late Dr. Theodore V. and Helen I. (Purdy) Symanski. He was a Rutgers University graduate and worked as an inspector for 30 years for the Food and Drug Administration, retiring when he was 62 years old. He was a great fan of the Brooklyn Dodgers and was a classical music lover.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his loving

children: Chris, husband of Linda Symanski, Old Bridge, N.J.; Carol Bell, Ocean Grove, N.J.; Mary Ellen Symanski, Shillington; his grandson, Keith, husband of Colleen Symanski, Old Bridge, N.J.; his great-grandson, Michael Symanski; his brother, Ted, husband of Betty Symanski, Edison, N.J.; and his sister, Sally Bishop, Boyertown; as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his beloved granddaughter, Christina Symanski.

Relatives and friends are invited to call on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, from 8:45-9:45 a.m., followed by his Mass of

Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m., at St. John Baptist de LaSalle R.C. Church, 42 Kerrick Road, Shillington. Rev. Richard H. Clement, celebrant.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the

Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation, 636 Morris

Turnpike, Suite 3A, Short Hills, NJ 07078,

www.christopherreeve.org

The Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc.,

Shillington, is assisting the Symanski family. www.kleefuneralhome.com



