|
Phillip "Phil" G. West, 89, husband of Betty A. (Arthur) West, passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019, at his home in Boyertown, surrounded by family.
Born in West Chester, he was the son of the late Winfield and Helen (Jackson) West.
In 1959, Phil was working in California at the trucking company Consolidated Freightways.
While attending a church social in Berkeley, he met the love of his life, Betty, who would soon become his spouse and enduring soulmate for 59 years. With their four boys, they would travel often, criss-crossing the U.S. and Canada, always with Phil at the wheel and always in a motorhome. Their first motorhome, a Chinook, was modest in size but in successive years, older models would disappear and be replaced by a string of newer models, with each new motorhome getting bigger and bigger in size.
Phil and Betty returned to Boyertown in 1963. Later, Phil, in partnership with his brother Bruce, became the owner and operator of West Motor Freight, a trucking company in Boyertown. His grandfather started the
business in 1907 and it remained family run for 81 years as Phil took over and ran it (in partnership) for 23 years. At that time, the company expanded into one of the largest privately owned motor carriers in the nation. The company continues today under new ownership.
Phil celebrated 47 years of sobriety, and he dedicated those same years to help people struggling with alcoholism and other addictions through his work with Alcoholics Anonymous and Overeaters Anonymous -- going to
meetings, sharing and counseling alcoholics in recovery on a continual basis since Jan 7, 1972. In the local area, Phil
also helped to set up and establish many AA meeting sites, and over time, he became a respected elder and was a
sponsor to countless people over many years, even helping people until just days before his passing.
Surviving along with his wife of 59 years, Betty, are his sons: Mark C. West, husband of Pattie, Timothy G. West, husband of Charlene Milgrim, Michael D. West, and
Stephen J. West, husband of Jessica; brother, Bruce W. West, husband of Linda; sister, Pat E. West; grandchildren: Jen, Chris, Christopher, Jackie, Kristen, Gabriel, Alie, Dave and Zach; great-grandchildren: Josh, Caleb, Madelyn, Carlee, David Jr., Emily, and Coraline.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at St. Andrew United Methodist Church (611 Swamp Creek Rd., Bechtelsville, PA 19505) with Pastor Christopher Schueck officiating. Burial will follow at
Fairview Cemetery in Boyertown. Visitation and viewing will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019, from
9:00-10:45 a.m., at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Boyertown Multi-Services (200 Spring St., Boyertown, PA 19512) in Phillip's name.
Catagnus Funeral Home & Cremation Center Inc.
(Gilbertsville) is in charge of arrangements.