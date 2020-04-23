|
Philomena M. Loeper Philomena M. Loeper, 91, of Wyomissing, passed away on April 19, 2020, at Reading Hospital. She was the loving wife of James G. Loeper celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary on February 18th. Born in Reading she was the daughter of the late John and Rosalie (Stella) Paolini. She was a graduate of Reading Catholic High School in 1946. Philomena was a member of Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church, where she was a member of the choir and senior group. She was the proud and loving mother of seven children: Thomas, Plainsfield, IL; Michael (deceased); Rev. David, Pastor of St. John the Baptist, Pottsville; Judy (Dennis) Dell, Sinking Spring; Ann (Andrew) Melzer, Sinking Spring; John, New York; and Joseph (Michele), Wyomissing. In addition, she was loved by her seven grandchildren: Andrew, Sarah, Megan, Stephen, Alyssa, James, and Ryan; and four great-grandchildren: Owen, Anthony, Cameron, and Isabella. Philomena was blessed to be one of seven children. She was predeceased by her brothers: Dr. Mauro Paolini, Dr. John Paolini, Carmen Paolini, and twins, Eugene Paolini and Richard Paolini. She is survived by her brother, Robert Paolini, Wexford, PA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated privately at a future date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Sacred Heart RCC, P.O. Box 6217, Wyomissing, PA 19610 or Alzheimer’s Association (). Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading is honored to serve the Loeper family. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020