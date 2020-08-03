Philomena R. (“Mamie”) DeMarco Mamie was born on July 17, 1929, daughter of the late Camillo and Maria (Periandri) Cavallucci. She grew up in South Reading and attended Holy Rosary Grade School and St. Peter’s Reading Catholic High School. As a young woman, she began working at the Meinig Glove Factory; years later she obtained her beautician’s license by attending classes at night. However, she spent most of her working life as the cook for Msgr. Felix A. Losito and the many priests who resided at the Holy Rosary Church rectory. Mamie is predeceased by her husband, James J. DeMarco, originally from Minersville, Pa., who died in 1996. She is also predeceased by her brothers Joseph, Anthony, Louis Cavallucci; and sisters Anna Dadamio, Lucy Stufflet. Surviving are sister Dorothy (wife of Joseph) Spina, Wyomissing; children James A. DeMarco and Camille DeMarco (wife of John McCormack), Sinking Spring, Pa.; granddaughters Erin DeMarco, Keely Bailey, Julie Alessandrini, all of Mohnton, Pa., and Kaitlin Fox, Hammondsport, N.Y. In addition, Mamie has six great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews near and far. She was a lifelong member of the Holy Rosary senior choir and served as chair or coordinated numerous church events such as dinner-dances and banquets. She was also dedicated to the women’s Rosary Society and worked many years for the church’s annual summer picnic as well as its weekly Bingo nights. In addition to her love of Holy Rosary Church, Mamie will be remembered for her love of family, friends, Atlantic City casino trips, the Philadelphia Phillies, Christmas decorations, and cooking Italian meals. Music always filled her house – whether it was her favorite, Frank Sinatra, or the concertina she played at family gatherings. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday at 10:00 a.m. in Holy Rosary Church. Burial will take place at Gethsemane Cemetery, Laureldale. Friends may pay their condolences before Mass from 9:30 to 10:00 am at the church. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to Holy Rosary Parish, 237 Franklin St., Reading, PA 19602. The Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc is assisting with arrangements. For those who are unable to attend or feel safer at home, you may view the Mass or express a condolence at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com
.