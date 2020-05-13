Phyllis Ann (Bolig) Keller, 89, passed away peacefully on May 7, 2020, at the Berks Heim. Phyllis was born on June 27, 1930, in Shillington, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late Charles S. and Marie (Priebe) Bolig. Phyllis was a graduate of Shillington High School, class of 1948. She played on the girls basketball team and was a member of the cheerleading squad. Before she was married, she worked for Bell Telephone in Reading. In later years she worked for Feel-Fine women’s clothing at the Reading Mall and Penn Street stores, then in the accounting department at Dolfin Corp. in Shillington. Phyllis loved hosting holiday gatherings and parties with her family and many friends. She enjoyed decorating the house and baking for every season, especially holidays. Her pies, banana nut bread, and cookies were her specialties. She had a great sense of humor and a big taste for chocolate ice cream. Phyllis was a gentle soul who loved her family, gardening, and pet cats. She had a large garden and enjoyed relaxing in her gazebo. She is survived by her loving sons: Robert J., husband of Dr. Lynn (Frankhouser) Keller, Portland, Connecticut; Richard J., Pennside; grandson Michael C., husband of Jacqueline (Sembor) Keller, Farmington, Connecticut; and nephew Philip Riegel, husband of Kathy, Pottstown. She was predeceased by her son, Scott M. and her husband, Jack. The family wishes to express their deepest gratitude to the staff of Berks Heim for their compassionate and professional care. Kuhn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 5153 Kutztown Road, Temple, Pennsylvania, has been entrusted with arrangements. Due to current events, the funeral and graveside services are private. Condolences, tributes, and fond memories may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 13 to May 17, 2020.