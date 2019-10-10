|
Phyllis Chila Phyllis Y. Chila, 87, of Port Saint Lucie, Florida, passed away Saturday, October 5th, at Port St. Lucie Rehabilitation and Healthcare, Port St. Lucie. Phyllis was formerly of York. Phyllis was born in Reading, on September 2, 1932, a daughter of the late Marion (Miller) and Rufus Yiengst. She was the widow of William A Chila. Mr. Chila died March 15, 2016. Phyllis graduated from Reading High School. She worked as teacher’s assistant at Lincoln Intermediate unit, working with the hearing impaired students. Phyllis is survived by a daughter, Connie L. Kunkle, of Lancaster; three sons Michael A. Chila, of Port St. Lucie, FL; Matthew V. Chila, of Myrtle Beach, SC; Alex W. Chila, of Ocoee, FL. She is also survived by 2 granddaughters: Alexis Chila and Lindey Kunkle; and a brother Richard Yiengst. She was predeceased by a grandson Colin J. Kunkle. Services are private at the convenience of family. The Sanders Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.,1501 North 11th St., Reading, is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.sandersfuneral.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 10 to Oct. 18, 2019