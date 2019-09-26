Home

Alsace Lutheran Church
2201 Kutztown Rd
Reading, PA 19605
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
6:00 PM
Grace Alsace Lutheran Church
2201 Kutztown Road
Reading, PA
Phyllis (Hilbert) Coolick-Neal


1939 - 2019
Phyllis (Hilbert) Coolick-Neal Obituary

Phyllis J. (Hilbert) Coolick-Neal, 80, of Pottstown, Pa., passed away Wednesday,

September 18, 2019, at Pottstown Hospital.

Phyllis was born September 13, 1939, in Hamilton, Ohio, to the late Robert and

Frances (Lutz) Hilbert. She was a graduate of the 1957 class of Eaton High School, Ohio, and was awarded a B.A. degree from Miami University, at Oxford, Ohio, in 1962. For the past 4 years, Phyllis has lived at the Pottstown residence of Linda Ross. Prior to that she lived in Reading, Pa., Queens, N.Y., Appleton, Wis., and Kent, Ohio. She has given piano lessons to many children and adults at each of these locations.

In addition to her parents, Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband, Alexander Neal, in 2015; and one nephew, Scott Hawley, in 2014.

Phyllis is survived by 3 sisters: Joyce Thorpe, of Weeki Wachee, Fla.; Rebecca Hilbert-Staude (Mitchell) and Christie Gardner (Mark), both of Eaton, Ohio; one nephew; two nieces; and great-nieces and nephews.

Services for Phyllis will be Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at 6:00 p.m., in Grace Alsace Lutheran Church, 2201

Kutztown Road, Reading PA 19605. Edward J. Kuhn

Funeral Home Inc., is entrusted with arrangements.

Condolences may be offered at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 26, 2019
