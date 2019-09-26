|
Phyllis J. (Hilbert) Coolick-Neal, 80, of Pottstown, Pa., passed away Wednesday,
September 18, 2019, at Pottstown Hospital.
Phyllis was born September 13, 1939, in Hamilton, Ohio, to the late Robert and
Frances (Lutz) Hilbert. She was a graduate of the 1957 class of Eaton High School, Ohio, and was awarded a B.A. degree from Miami University, at Oxford, Ohio, in 1962. For the past 4 years, Phyllis has lived at the Pottstown residence of Linda Ross. Prior to that she lived in Reading, Pa., Queens, N.Y., Appleton, Wis., and Kent, Ohio. She has given piano lessons to many children and adults at each of these locations.
In addition to her parents, Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband, Alexander Neal, in 2015; and one nephew, Scott Hawley, in 2014.
Phyllis is survived by 3 sisters: Joyce Thorpe, of Weeki Wachee, Fla.; Rebecca Hilbert-Staude (Mitchell) and Christie Gardner (Mark), both of Eaton, Ohio; one nephew; two nieces; and great-nieces and nephews.
Services for Phyllis will be Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at 6:00 p.m., in Grace Alsace Lutheran Church, 2201
Kutztown Road, Reading PA 19605. Edward J. Kuhn
Funeral Home Inc., is entrusted with arrangements.
Condolences may be offered at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.