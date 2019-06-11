Phyllis May Hoffman, 94, of Flying Hills, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Tower Health Reading Hospital,

surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Reading, she was the only child of Elmer and Ethel (Evans) Squint, but was

lovingly raised by Ethel and her husband Virgil Strahan.

Phyllis was predeceased by her longtime companion, Mario Fabiani. She attended Reading High School and Albright College, and earned an Associates degree in Science at RACC.

Phyllis defined the term "free spirit." She lived an exceptionally-exciting life, even traveling the world for 110 days alone at the age of 83, riding camels, and getting the most from life. As a young woman, she reveled in doing her part during our nation's World War II efforts by testing

batteries in B25 bombers at the Reading Airport.

Phyllis loved watching sports, but only cheered for frontrunners, whichever city they came from. A voracious learner, she was an avid reader of fine literature. She loved summers in Cape May, the simple joys of gardening and

animals, especially her cats. She competed in the Miss Reading Fair Pageant in the late 40s/early 50s. She was

adventurous throughout her life, wisely outspoken and a bit of a rebel. To know her was to marvel in her energy, right up to the very end. She will be dearly missed.

Phyllis is survived by her loving children; son, Russell A. Hoffman Jr., Flying Hills; and daughter, Sharon, widow of Seymour Gillman, Boca Raton, Fla. Also surviving is a grandson, Russell A. Hoffman III, husband of Stacey, Sinking Spring; and three great-grandchildren.

A celebration of Phyllis' amazing life will be held Friday, June 14, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Kuhn Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 5153 Kutztown Road, Temple, Pa., followed by burial at Aulenbach's Cemetery, Mt. Penn. Friends may call Friday from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

