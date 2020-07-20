1/1
Phyllis Hornberger
Phyllis L. Hornberger, 89, of Leesport, Pa, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Manor Care Health Center in Sinking Spring, PA. She was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Reading, PA for many years. Phyllis served in the U. S. Army during the Korean war and was later employed as an LPN at the former Reading Institute of Rehabilitation in Reading, PA for 36 years. Many people may remember her as “the Cake Lady”, who baked delicious apple dumplings, lemon pound cakes and her signature 5 pound apple pies. Phyllis was born in Blufield, WV on May 27, 1931, daughter of the late Gladys (Minnick) and Ophie L. Carr, step-daughter of Virginia (Carroll). Phyllis is survived by two daughters, Wanda A Hornberger, life partner of Mark Upchurch, of Fort Worth, TX and Debbie Hornberger, life partner of Dick Dorney, of Sinking Spring, PA; and a son, David R. Hornberger, husband of Kathryn (Haggerty), of Leesport, PA. Phyllis is also survived by two sisters, Mary, wife of Ralph Harman and Louise, wife of Paul Barrett, both of Bluefield, WV, as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, James Carr and sister, Eva Deoness. Internment will take place in the family cemetery in Princeton, WV, at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc., 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from Jul. 20 to Jul. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc.
625 North 4th Street
Reading, PA 19601
610-372-4160
