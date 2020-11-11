Phyllis J. (Anderson) Steltz Phyllis J. (Anderson) Steltz, 81, a resident of South Mountain Memory Care, Emmaus, PA, and formerly of Longswamp Township, passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020 in Cedarbrook Nursing Home, Allentown, where she was a patient for the past six months. She was the widow of Stanley W. Steltz, who died on October 28, 2018. Born in Souris, North Dakota, Phyllis was a daughter of the late Oscar and Edna (Boettcher) Anderson. Growing up in North Dakota, Phyllis was a graduate of Bottineau High School, and was member of Mouse River Church, Souris, Bottineau County, where she and Stanley were married on May 16, 1959. Phyllis worked as an Accountant by Keith Knitting Mills, Mertztown, and Campbell Soup. Most recently, she worked as a Receptionist at Canns – Bilco, Alburtis, a Cashier at Radcliffe’s Great Value, Mertztown, and at Big John’s Garden Bargain Land, Longswamp Township. Phyllis served as the Treasurer for Mertztown Rod and Gun Club for over 45 years, and for their Fish Pond for many years. She enjoyed crocheting, bird watching, collecting bells, gardening and flowers. An accomplished piano and accordion player, Phyllis, along with her late husband, Stanley, were members of The Long Valley Ramblers, a local country music group. Phyllis is survived by her three children, Connie L. Steltz, Mertztown, Cindy M. (Steltz), wife of Keith R. Rauenzahn, Alburtis, Scott W., husband of Tammi S. (Bryant) Steltz, Fleetwood; four grandchildren, Tasha L. (Steltz), wife of Jason Humphrey, Schuylkill Haven, Ryan F. Rauenzahn, Alburtis, Trevor S. Steltz and Levi C. Steltz, both of Fleetwood; two great-grandchildren, Viola Grace and June Lanai Humphrey; and a brother, Robert Anderson, Bottineau, ND. At Phyllis’s request, there will be no services. The family requests contributions be made in Phyllis’s memory to The Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or online at www.alz.org/donate
