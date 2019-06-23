The Honorable Phyllis J. Kowalski, 68,

loving mother, grandmother and longtime

resident of Exeter Township, passed away in her home surrounded by loved ones on Thursday, June 20, 2019.

Born in Reading, she was the beautiful daughter of the late Phillip M. and Jeanina L. (Coccio) Majka. After

graduating from Central Catholic High School in 1968, she married and had two children. Phyllis successfully

completed the magisterial district justice certification

program in 1985 and subsequently won the election, unseating a long-term incumbent. She was sworn into

office as District Justice, serving Exeter, St. Lawrence, Mt. Penn and Lower Alsace, in January 1986. After retiring in May 2014, she worked as a senior judge through 2018.

She had an overwhelming sense of fairness and

incredibly strong instincts, which made her perfect for the job. Even more importantly, she truly cared about the

people in her courtroom. Phyllis loved going to work every day because she knew she was helping others and making a difference in their lives. During her 32 years in office, she contributed to her community in many more ways than just being a judge. She was the kind of person who actively sought ways to assist people in need.

Phyllis loved her family more than anything, especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed reading books, going to the movies and playing memory games on her computer. She loved to take vacations to the beach and had the fondest memories of her trips to Florida. Her very favorite thing to do was spending time spoiling her fur babies, Rosco and Rosie.

Phyllis is survived by her two daughters, Lisa J. Kowalski, of Exeter Township; and Sherry L. (Kowalski) Schuetrumpf, of Sinking Spring; and her three grandchildren: Ryan S. Schuetrumpf, Allison J. Schuetrumpf and Benjamin T. Kowalski. She is also survived by her former husband, Edward P. Kowalski.

A prayer service will be held in Bean Funeral Home, 6 Fairlane Road, Exeter Township, on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family. The family will receive relatives and friends in Bean Funeral Home on Thursday, from 10:00 a.m.to 1:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Phyllis' honor to SafeBerks, formerly known as Berks Women in Crisis, 255 Chestnut Street, Reading, PA 19602. Online condolences may be made at

www.beanfuneralhomes.com.



