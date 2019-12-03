|
|
Phyllis Ann Manwiller Phyllis Manwiller, 62, of Pike Township passed away peacefully in her sleep early Sunday morning, November 24, in the Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center, Reading, Pa. Phyllis was predeceased by her parents Clarence A. Manwiller and Dorothy M. (Sailer) Manwiller, and her sister Sandra M. Knieper. She is survived by two brothers, Lee J. Gierschick of Kimbolton, Ohio and P. Timothy Gierschick of Oley, Pa. Phyllis was living with her brother and sister-in-law, Tim and Susan Gierschick on the home farm. She enjoyed coloring, cutting out coupons to share and spending time with her family. She especially loved attending Sunday School at the Ark Bible Chapel, Boyertown, where she was a member. In earlier years she enjoyed spending time at the Delaware shore with her family. Relatives and friends are invited to a drop-in day of remembrance at the Ark Bible Chapel, 88 Woodchoppertown Rd., Boyertown, Pa. 19512, on Saturday, December 14 from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm, with a short service at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Ark Bible Chapel benevolence fund. Burial will be private. Arrangements were provided by Whelan Schwartz Funeral Home.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019