Phyllis Catherine (Focht) Muir, 82, of Womelsdorf, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. She was the wife of Walter A. Muir, Jr. with whom she shared 52 years of marriage on Oct. 14th. Phyllis, a daughter of the late Walter and Phoebe (Knoeller) Focht, was born in Philadelphia. In addition to her husband, she is survived by a son, Allen W. Muir, husband of Tracy, Exeter; and a brother, Walter J. Focht, Jr., husband of Linda, Bernville. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Robesonia, where she was very active and participated in preparing funeral meals. Phyllis enjoyed reading, coloring, the beach, and traveling to her vacation home in Sea Isle, NJ. She was a 1956 graduate of Conrad Weiser High School. She retired from Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, having previously worked for The Caron Foundation, and also Focht Insurance. A memorial service will be held at a later date. A private burial will be held in Heidelberg Cemetery, Robesonia. Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave., Wernersville, is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com

Published in Reading Eagle from May 22 to May 25, 2020.
