Phyllis O. Bechtel Phyllis O. Bechtel, 87, of Hamburg passed away on October 11, 2020 at Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. Her husband, Earl M. Bechtel, passed away on December 11, 2010. Born in Schwenksville, she was one of twelve children to the late Daniel and Esther (Wallace) Ott. She was a nurse’s aide at Phoenixville Hospital, Laurel Center, and Hamburg Center retiring in 1985. Phyllis loved her family, her church, and her God. She was the mother of five children: Daniel, husband of Jill Bechtel; Debra D. Rubendall (deceased); Dawn (Bechtel) Spayd, companion of Barry Christman; Darryl, husband of Rosemarie Bechtel; and Duane, husband of Connie Bechtel, all surviving children reside Hamburg. There are nine grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren. A viewing will be held Friday, October 16, 2020, from 9 to 11 a.m. at Hamburg Seventh-day Adventist Church, 22 Willow Road, Hamburg, PA 19526, with services to follow at 11 a.m. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hamburg Seventh-day Adventist Church at the above address. Burkey & Driscoll Funeral Home, Hamburg is entrusted to care for Phyllis’ services. Condolences may be expressed at www.burkeydriscoll.com
.