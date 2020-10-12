1/1
Phyllis O. Bechtel
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Phyllis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Phyllis O. Bechtel Phyllis O. Bechtel, 87, of Hamburg passed away on October 11, 2020 at Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. Her husband, Earl M. Bechtel, passed away on December 11, 2010. Born in Schwenksville, she was one of twelve children to the late Daniel and Esther (Wallace) Ott. She was a nurse’s aide at Phoenixville Hospital, Laurel Center, and Hamburg Center retiring in 1985. Phyllis loved her family, her church, and her God. She was the mother of five children: Daniel, husband of Jill Bechtel; Debra D. Rubendall (deceased); Dawn (Bechtel) Spayd, companion of Barry Christman; Darryl, husband of Rosemarie Bechtel; and Duane, husband of Connie Bechtel, all surviving children reside Hamburg. There are nine grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren. A viewing will be held Friday, October 16, 2020, from 9 to 11 a.m. at Hamburg Seventh-day Adventist Church, 22 Willow Road, Hamburg, PA 19526, with services to follow at 11 a.m. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hamburg Seventh-day Adventist Church at the above address. Burkey & Driscoll Funeral Home, Hamburg is entrusted to care for Phyllis’ services. Condolences may be expressed at www.burkeydriscoll.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved