Phyllis R. Stetler, 91, of Shillington, passed away on March 15, 2020 at The Reading Hospital. She was the loving wife of the late Ralph E. Stetler. Together they celebrated 49 years of marriage. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Paul W. and Rose Crouse Fett. Phyllis was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church of Sinking Spring. She was predeceased by her brother: Paul H. Fett, and his wife Mary Louise Fett. She is survived by her children: Barbara R. Bressler, wife of Jeffrey of Shillington and Craig D. Stetler, husband of TammyJo of Lititz. Also surviving are granddaughters: Nancy Bressler, Briana Legerlotz, Casey Spadaro, and Jenna Stetler. Funeral Services will be held at Bean Funeral Home, 129 E. Lancaster Ave., Shillington on Friday, March 20, 2020 at 1:00PM. The family will receive friends and relatives from 12-1:00PM. The Interment will follow the service at Charles Evans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the . Bean Funeral Home of Shillington is in charge of arrangements; online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020