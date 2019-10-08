|
|
Phyllis Rupp Phyllis (Salino) Rupp, 87, formerly of West Reading, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 4, 2019, in the Mifflin Center Memory Care Unit, where she was lovingly cared for the past two years. Born June 14, 1932, in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Rosalie Torcivia and Andrew Salino. In addition to her parents, Phyllis was predeceased by two husbands: Livio Sonsini in 2005, and Richard Rupp in 1998; as well as her brother Joey Salino, and half-brother Anthony Leone. She is survived by her son Joseph, husband of Joanne; daughter Crystal, wife of Michael Zuber; and daughter Lori; four grandchildren: Rob, Sara, Tiffany and Billy; and seven great grandchildren. Phyllis attended Tyson-Schoener Elementary School and Southwest High School in Reading, before starting her working career at the original Pomeroy’s Department Store at 6th and Penn. She then found her true calling as a waitress, first at the Reading Airport Restaurant, and then working 40 years at the West Reading Hotel/Restaurant (now Chef Alan’s), where she was an institution, well-known to greet everyone with a smile and a hot pot of coffee in her hand. Phyllis’ family would like to thank the incredible nurses and staff of the Mifflin Center for their expert care, thoughtfulness and support during our mother’s stay, which did not go unnoticed. Thank you for caring for Phyllis like she was your mom. The Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading, is assisting with Phyllis’ cremation and arrangements. Burial at Pleasant View Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Phyllis memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at . Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019